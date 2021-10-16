Fresh notification on reopening nurseries soon, says Minister

Recent discussion was only about anganwadis, says Poyyamozhi

Indicating that there could be a change in resumption of the physical classes for nursery and kindergarten schools in the State, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday said a fresh notification on the matter would be issued soon.

In an informal chat with the reporters here, he said the need for reopening anganwadis only came up for discussion when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held a meeting a few days ago. The discussion was on how to ensure that children were provided with the nutritious meal at the anganwadis. However, it was misconstrued that nurseries and kindergartens would also be opened. A revised notification would be issued within a day or two, he said.

He said that a section of parents still had apprehensions over sending their children to schools although there seemed to be a decline in learning ability of students due to the prolonged closure of schools. Hence, even though physical classes had resumed and the COVID 19 cases were on the decline, online education through social media platforms and Kalvi television would continue.

Mr. Poyyamozhi said school heads and teachers had been asked to encourage the students to attend classes regularly. No student should be punished for failing to turn up at the schools. Referring to allegations that children wearing ‘rudraksh’ were not being allowed to attend classes in a few schools, the Minister said no such restriction should be enforced. Action would be taken on such complaints, he said.

To a query, he said the special coaching for NEET would continue although the government was waging a legal battle against the medical entrance exam.