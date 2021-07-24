Fresh infections in State fall to 1,830

No deaths in Chennai for a second time in two weeks; 24 people die in T.N.; no fatalities in 21 districts

For the second time in two weeks, Chennai recorded no death due to COVID-19 on Friday. Along with Chennai, there were no fatalities in 21 districts. Chennai had earlier recorded no deaths on July 11. The city’s toll has touched 8,305.

Across the State, fresh infections dropped to 1,830, taking the tally to 25,44,870. Only four districts saw over 100 fresh cases each — Coimbatore (177), Erode (135), Chennai (130) and Salem (110).

The remaining 34 districts had fewer than 100 cases each. These included Chengalpattu (96), Thanjavur (98) and Tiruppur (92).

The active caseload fell below 25,000 — 24,816 people are under treatment. The State had fewer than 25,000 active cases last in the first week of April, when fresh infections started soaring.

Another 24 people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 33,862. Of these, Coimbatore recorded four deaths, followed by Pudukottai with three. There were two deaths each in Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur.

Two persons in their 30s succumbed to the infection. They included a 30-year-old man from Dharmapuri, who had systemic hypertension and chronic kidney disease. He was admitted to the Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on July 10, and died of COVID-19 pneumonia on July 21.

As many as 2,516 people, including 268 in Coimbatore and 211 in Erode, were discharged after treatment from various health facilities.

As many as 1,35,008 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure to 3,62,48,758.

Over 3 lakh get jabs

For the second day in a row, over three lakh people got inoculated in the State.

As many as 3,27,122 people were vaccinated. They included 1,83,713 people in the 18-44 age group and 1,01,817 people in the 45-59 age group.

With this, the overall inoculation coverage in government vaccination centres touched 1,91,50,418. The cumulative vaccination coverage in private centres stood at 13,52,749.