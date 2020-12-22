Fresh infections in State drop to 1,071

12 more persons succumb to COVID-19; 23 districts record under 20 cases each

Fresh infections dropped to 1,071 in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the State’s tally to 8,07,962.

In Chennai, 306 persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the city’s total case count to 2,22,580. The district was followed by Coimbatore with 109 cases. There were 65 cases in Chengalpattu, 60 in Salem, 59 in Tiruppur and 43 each in Tiruvallur and in Erode.

While Perambalur recorded no new case, 23 districts saw under 20 cases each. Those testing positive on Monday included eight returnees as well.

As many as 1,157 persons were discharged, taking the total figure to 7,86,472. Twelve more persons succumbed to the infection. Till date, 11,995 persons have died of COVID-19 in the State.

Chennai accounted for six of the 12 deaths. A 36-year-old man from Chennai, with systemic hypertension, was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on December 16. He died on December 18 due to viral pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A total of 9,495 persons are under treatment in the State. Of these, 3,017 are in Chennai and 991 in Coimbatore.

In the last 24 hours, 63,016 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the State, taking the total figure to 1,35,23,032.