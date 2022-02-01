Fresh infections fall below 20,000 in T.N.

It logs 19,280 cases, 20 deaths and 25,056 recoveries; 1,04,044 vaccinated in 3,455 camps

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases dropped below 20,000 and the active cases fell below 2 lakh, after several weeks on Monday.

In a day, 19,280 persons were positive among the 1,22,105 tested, through RT-PCR, pushing the tally of those infected so far to 33,45,220. As on date 1,98,130 persons are under treatment, either in healthcare facilities or at home.

Chennai also registered a significant drop in fresh infections, with 2,897 persons testing positive for the virus. At present 34,643 are under treatment. In a day, 5,075 persons in the district were declared to have recovered and allowed to return home.

Coimbatore registered 2,456 cases and Chengalpattu 1,430. Vellore logged 72 cases, Sivagangai 79, Mayiladuthurai 76, Perambalur 40 and Ariyalur 93. In these districts, the number of infections were in double digits.

In a day 25,056 persons have recovered, taking the number of persons discharged to 31,09,526.

The State recorded 20 deaths, including seven undergoing treatment in private healthcare facilities and 13 in government hospitals. Chennai reported six casualties followed by Coimbatore, where three under treatment in hospitals died. So far, 37,564, under hospitalisation, have succumbed to the virus.

Three other districts that reported casualties in high numbers were Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruchi. In each of them, two died of the infection. One person each, under treatment, in Thoothukudi, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Tiruvannamalai and Nagapattinam also succumbed to the virus.

The State approved a private laboratory in Thoothukudi recently for COVID-19 testing.

Vaccination count

As many as 1,04,044 persons were vaccinated in 3,455 camps held across the State. While 1,742 healthcare workers and 6,458 frontline workers were vaccinated, in the 15-18 age group, 2,312 beneficiaries were administered doses.

A total of 49,345 persons in the 18-44 age group also got their shots. Among the 45-59 category years age group with co-morbidities 25,762 received their dose. With 18,425 senior citizens, also getting inoculated, 9,22,07,327 persons in the State have been vaccinated so far, according to the daily bulletin released by the Department of Public Health.

Health Secy. address

Though infection had dropped significantly in 26 districts, it remained high in several others, said health secretary J. Radhakrishnan, after inspecting the COVID-19 wards at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Monday.

He cautioned people against spreading rumours about COVID-19 on social media, where many had been commenting that the elections were declared as the spread of the infection had dropped.

“The delta variant has not been wiped out of the State. Schools have been reopened following the opinion of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and due to the impact on students’ education due to online classes for the past two years,” he explained.

According to him, districts such as Krishnagiri and Ranipet had higher number of cases, and its impact was high in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and the Nilgiris as well. With just 5% of the infected being hospitalised, the count was lower than the one observed during the second wave. Dr. Rradhakrishnan said. However, 95% of the people have been placed under home quarantine and are being treated for the infection.

Most of the 1,018 persons, currently under treatment in intensive care units, were not vaccinated. In the hospital, which had allotted 2,500 beds exclusively to treat the infection, 121 persons are being treated at present. Of these, 65 have not taken their jab while 16 had received one dose and 40 had two doses of preventive vaccines.

“People should still continue wearing masks, maintain social distancing apart from avoiding closed and crowded places, and contact with positive cases, and remain in well-ventilated rooms. All eligible persons should get fully vaccinated,” he added.

‘Nothing mild if delayed’

“Nothing is mild if delayed and only a doctor should be allowed to decide whether it [infection] is mild, moderate or severe,” he said.

According to him the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital had been treating all categories of patients. “It is always inspiring to meet the dedicated team led by Dr. Therani Rajan and faculty at all levels,” he said. The official also met patients under treatment. “It was nice to see many COVID-19 wards vacant but was equally worrisome and concerning to see that, even now the elderly, co-morbid, unvaccinated people and those with Delta variants, have challenges. Though the numbers are far less than the second wave, some are in ICUs” he added.