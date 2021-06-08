Fresh infections dip to 18,023

Coimbatore reports 2,439 cases; State records 409 deaths

The daily tally of fresh COVID-19 cases dipped to 18,023 in the State on Tuesday, However, the number of people who died of the infection crossed 400 again as the State registered 409 fatalities.

The new cases took the State’s tally to 22,74,704 while the toll rose to 27,765. As many as 31,045 people were discharged after treatment while the number of active cases continued to fall, reaching 2,18,595.

Only Coimbatore, Erode and Chennai had more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases each. Nevertheless, the number of deaths were high in a few districts that reported fewer cases. Coimbatore reported 2,439 new cases, followed by Erode with 1,596 cases and Chennai with 1,437 cases. Tiruppur’s daily count fell below 1,000 as 995 people tested positive for COVID-19. In Salem, 975 people tested positive for the infection.

Coimbatore reported more deaths than Chennai. A total of 44 persons died in Coimbatore while 42 died in Chennai. There were 25 deaths in Salem, while Dindigul and Tiruvallur districts recorded 22 deaths each. There were 18 deaths each in Tiruppur and Tiruchi, and 16 each in Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari. Of the 409 people (150 in private and 259 in government hospitals) who died, 107 had no co-morbidities. This included a 23-year-old woman from Vellore, who was admitted to a private medical college and hospital on May 24 with complaints of fever and cough for seven days and difficulty in breathing for three days and died on June 6 due to acute respiratory disease syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

The number of active cases dropped to 26,751 in Coimbatore while there were 18,969 active cases in Tiruppur. Chennai’s active caseload came down to 16,709. In Erode, 14,284 people were under treatment.

As many as 1,70,112 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the count to 2,90,62,609.