Fresh infections dip further to 3,039

CHENNAI

10 July 2021 01:03 IST

Active cases touch 33,224; sixty-nine people succumb to COVID-19; under 100 cases each in 29 districts

Fresh COVID-19 infections fell further to 3,039 in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Infections reduced to a single digit in Ramanathapuram district, with just eight people testing positive for COVID-19.

Of the 38 districts, 29 logged fewer than 100 cases each.

Among the districts that had the least number of cases were Dindigul and Perambalur, recording 18 and 19 cases respectively.

Districts’ tally

There were 349 cases in Coimbatore and 230 in Erode. Salem reported 191 cases. In Chennai, 180 people tested positive for COVID-19, while there were 179 cases in Thanjavur and 176 in Tiruppur. There were 156 cases in Chengalpattu, 121 in Tiruchi and 103 in the Nilgiris.

Till date, 25,13,098 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State. Another 69 people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 33,322.

Of the 69 fatalities, Tiruppur recorded eight while there were six deaths each in Chennai and Salem. There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in Coimbatore.

Among the deceased was a 33-year-old man from Salem, who did not have co-morbidities.

He was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and ESI Hospital on July 3, and died on July 8 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 3,411 people were discharged after treatment across the State.

At present, 33,224 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, of whom 4,121 are in Coimbatore. There are 3,242 active cases in Erode and 2,175 in Salem. A total of 1,646 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in Chennai.

In the last 24 hours, 1,51,631 samples were tested in the State.

No stock

Vaccination coverage dipped to 46,812 on Friday as the State ran short of supply.

With this, the overall vaccination coverage of Tamil Nadu stands at 1,61,31,159.

According to a daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, as many as 24,511 people in the 18-44 age group, 15,196 in the 45-59 age group and 6,263 senior citizens were among those who were inoculated against COVID-19.

Immunisation was held in 1,119 sessions across the State.