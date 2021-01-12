Fresh infections dip below 700 in T.N.

State reports 682 cases; no new case in Perambalur; 20 districts record fresh cases in single digits

Three days after Tamil Nadu registered less than 800 fresh cases of COVID-19, the State’s daily infection count dropped below 700 on Monday.

A total of 682 persons tested positive for the infection, taking the overall tally to 8,26,943. As many as 869 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of persons discharged till date to 8,07,744. With six more persons succumbing to the infection, the State's toll stood at 12,228. As many as 6,971 persons are currently undergoing treatment.

Chennai accounted for 201 fresh cases, followed by Coimbatore (71).

There were 44 cases in Chengalpattu, 34 in Salem and 30 in Tiruvallur.

While Perambalur recorded no new case, the remaining districts reported less than 30 infections each. Among them, 20 districts recorded fresh cases in single digits.

Co-morbidities

All six persons whose deaths were reported on Monday had co-morbidities. Five of them were aged above 60.

Three of them died in Chennai, while Thanjavur, Tiruvallur and Virudhunagar recorded one death each.

A 57-year-old man, who had diabetes, had been admitted to a private hospital in Madurai on January 3 with complaints of fever for seven days and breathing difficulty for two days. He died on January 10 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

60,314 samples tested

In the last 24 hours, 60,314 samples were tested in the State. A total of 1,48,85,013 samples have been tested till date.

One more private laboratory — Accurex Diagnostics, Madurai — has been approved for COVID-19 testing. With this, there are a total of 249 testing facilities in Tamil Nadu, including 68 in the government sector and 181 in the private sector.