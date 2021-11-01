Fresh COVID-19 infections in State drop to 1,009; 19 people die

CHENNAI

01 November 2021 00:35 IST

Case tally touches 27,02,623 and toll 36,116; test positivity rate stands at 0.8%; 11,492 people are currently under treatment

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu dropped to 1,009 on Sunday. Nineteen more people succumbed to the infection.

The State’s positivity rate stood at 0.8%. Chennai recorded fewer cases than Coimbatore, and nine districts logged under 10 infections each.

As many as 119 people tested positive in Coimbatore, while Chennai logged 114 cases. Erode followed with 75 infections, while Tiruppur and Salem recorded 68 and 58 cases respectively.

This took the State’s tally to 27,02,623. Another 1,183 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 26,55,015.

Of the 19 deaths, Chennai recorded four, and Chengalpattu, Erode, the Nilgiris and Tiruvarur accounted for two each logged a single death. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in 26 districts.

Among the deceased was a 37-year-old man from the Nilgiris who did not have co-morbidities. He was admitted to the Nilgiris Medical College Hospital on September 29 and died on October 29 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. The State’s toll touched 36,116.

Chennai’s toll stood at 8,546, while Chengalpattu and Coimbatore have seen 2,506 and 2,416 deaths respectively so far.

Active caseload

Currently, 11,492 people, including 1,425 in Chennai and 1,294 in Coimbatore, are under treatment for COVID-19.

As many as 1,23,701 samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total count to 5,11,59,242.