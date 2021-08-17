Fresh COVID-19 infections fall marginally to 1,851 in State

CHENNAI

17 August 2021 01:34 IST

Of the 28 deceased, two were in their 30s

Fresh COVID-19 infections dropped to 1,851 in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the State’s tally to 25,90,632. Six districts — where cases have been continuously fluctuating — recorded a marginal fall.

Coimbatore recorded 217 cases, followed by Chennai with 205. While 170 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Erode, there were 127 cases in Thanjavur and 123 in Salem. Chengalpattu recorded 112 infections.

Apart from these districts, there were 79 cases in Tiruppur, 69 in Tiruvallur 61 in Cuddalore.

The State recorded 28 deaths, taking the toll to 34,547. There were no fatalities in 20 districts. Chennai and Tiruppur recorded four deaths each, while there were three fatalities in Cuddalore.

Two of the deceased were in their 30s. They included a 36-year-old woman from Coimbatore who did not have co-morbidities. She was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on August 13 and died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 1,911 people were discharged after treatment. The number of active cases stood at 20,370. Of these, Coimbatore accounts for 2,406 cases and Chennai 2,080. As many as 1,54,631 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure to 3,99,58,164.

There are 71,358 vacant beds in COVID-19 hospitals and health centres and 53,245 in COVID-19 Care Centres.

On Monday, the number of people vaccinated crossed four lakh. As many as 4,01,488 people, including 2,31,216 aged 18 to 44, were inoculated, taking the overall coverage to 2,49,33,196.