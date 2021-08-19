Fresh COVID-19 infections fall below 1,800 in Tamil Nadu

1,797 people test positive for the virus and 31 succumb to it; no fatalities reported in 23 districts; number of active cases falls marginally to 20,083

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu fell below 1,800 on Wednesday. The State recorded 1,797 fresh cases and 31 deaths, taking the tally to 25,94,233 and the toll to 34,610.

Chennai recorded 198 fresh cases. Coimbatore recorded 210 cases, while there were 156 cases in Erode and 109 in Thanjavur. Chengalpattu saw 108 cases and Salem 103. While 89 people tested positive for the infection in Tiruppur, there were 67 cases in Tiruvallur. There were no fatalities due to COVID-19 in 23 districts. While Coimbatore recorded five deaths, there were four fatalities each in Salem and Tiruppur. Chennai reported two deaths.

Among the deceased were two persons in their 40s. A woman from Tiruvannamalai, who had diabetes, died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on August 16 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A man from Villupuram, who also had diabetes, died at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital on August 15 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Another 1,908 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of people discharged to 25,39,540.

The number of active cases fell marginally to 20,083. These include 2,355 people in Coimbatore, 2,061 in Chennai and 1,841 in Erode.

As many as 1,57,339 samples were tested in 24 hours, taking the total figure to 4,02,66,227.

One more private laboratory — Theragen Lifesciences Private Limited in Chennai — was approved for COVID-19 testing.

As of now, there are 286 testing facilities in the State — 69 in the government sector and 217 private ones.

Over 2 lakh vaccinated

A total of 2,26,290 people were vaccinated in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. This included 1,39,139 people aged 18 to 44 and 63,968 people aged 45 to 59.

This took the total coverage so far in government vaccination centres to 2,53,92,609.