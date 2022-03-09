Fresh COVID-19 infections fall below 150 in State

Two deaths recorded across T.N.; active cases stood at 1,903

A total of 147 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State in the last 24 hours, including four passengers who arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Andhra Pradesh.

So far, 34,51,469 persons have been infected and as on date, 1,903 persons are under treatment, either at home or in healthcare facility, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

In all districts, fresh cases registered a dip, with 10 districts recording no fresh infections. Virudhunagar, Kallakurichi, Ranipet and Ramanathapuram recorded one fresh case each.

Chennai had the highest number of fresh cases at 47. Coimbatore logged 17 fresh infections and Chengalpattu 12. The neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur logged five and seven cases respectively.

The state also recorded two deaths. One person under treatment in Chennai and another in Theni succumbed to the infection. The deceased, a 71-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, had pre-existing co-morbidities.

A total of 387 persons were declared to have recovered from the infection . So far, 34,11,545 persons have been discharged post-treatment.