Fresh COVID-19 infections fall below 100 in State after nearly 2 years

95 fresh infections identified across Tamil Nadu; no lives lost in the past 24 hours

For the first time since March 30, 2020, the number of fresh infections in a day fell below 100 in the State on Sunday.

According to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health, 95 persons (48 men and 47 women) tested positive from among 41,859 tests. So far, 34,51,910 persons have been infected. As on date, 1,173 persons are under treatment either at home or in healthcare institutions.

Chennai recorded 35 fresh cases and Coimbatore 10. In 14 districts, no fresh infections were reported and in 20 others, fewer than five infections were reported. Chengalpattu logged seven fresh cases and Kancheepuram five.

No deaths were recorded in the State on Sunday. So far, 38,023 persons have succumbed to the infection under treatment. At the same time, with 223 persons declared to have recovered from the infection, the State’s tally of recoveries rose to 34,12,714.

Numbers during peaks

During the third wave, the peak appears to have been on January 22 when 30,744 cases were detected from 1,55,648 samples. On that day, 33 persons succumbed to the infection and 1,94,697 persons were under treatment, according Public Health Department data. In this wave, January 26 witnessed the most number of persons under treatment at 2,13,692.

During the first wave, on July 27, the State witnessed 6,993 fresh infections, which was its peak. On July 31, as many as 57,968 persons were under treatment. The peak for the second wave was on May 21, 2021, with 36,184 fresh infections and six days later on May 27, the active cases peaked at 3,13,048.