Fresh COVID-19 infections drop to 1,872 in Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore and Erode report 180 and 137 cases respectively; 33 districts record fewer than 100 cases; 29 more people die of the virus

Fresh COVID-19 cases dipped to 1,872 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Chengalpattu became the latest district where the daily case count dropped below 100, taking the total number of districts with fewer than 100 cases to 33.

In Coimbatore, 180 persons tested positive, followed by Erode with 137 cases. There were 133 cases in Chennai and 113 in Salem. Thanjavur recorded 102 cases, a day after fresh cases dropped to 90. There were 98 cases in Chengalpattu and 94 in Tiruppur.

The State has so far recorded 25,43,040 cases. Another 2,475 people were discharged after treatment, while the active cases stood at 25,526. Among the active cases, Coimbatore accounted for 2,388 patients, followed by Chennai (1,658).

The State recorded 29 deaths — 10 at private and 19 at government hospitals. This took the toll to 33,838. Coimbatore recorded six deaths, while there were three deaths in Thanjavur. Chennai recorded a single fatality, while there were nil deaths in 22 districts.

A total of 26 of the 29 persons who succumbed to the infection had co-morbidities. Among the deceased was a 47-year-old man from Krishnagiri who had diabetes. He was admitted to the Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital on July 12 and died of COVID-19 pneumonia on July 20.

In the last 24 hours, 1,45,584 samples were tested. So far, 3,61,13,750 samples have been tested in the State.

As on date, there were 73,166 vacant beds — 39,742 oxygen beds, 25,792 non-oxygen beds and 7,632 intensive care unit beds — at COVID-19 hospitals and health centres in the State.

Over 2 crore jabs given

The total number of vaccine doses administered so far in the State crossed two crore on Thursday. Over three lakh people were vaccinated through the day.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian told reporters that 2,00,05,367 doses (till the time of the meeting) had been administered so far. “A total of 1,11,026 differently-abled people in Tamil Nadu have been inoculated. As many as 79,585 pregnant women and 73,726 lactating mothers too are among those immunised,” he said.

By late evening, when the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine released the daily vaccination report, the coverage had reached 2,01,54,909 — 1,88,23,296 in government centres and 13,31,613 in private ones.

A total of 3,17,168 people, including 1,81,287 in the 18-44 age group and 97,278 in the 45-59 age group got the jabs. With this, a total of 70,33,503 people in the 18-44 age group and 62,10,173 people in the 45-59 age group have been administered doses so far. Vaccination was held in 2,197 sessions.

The State received another 69,970 doses of Covaxin. According to the DPH, this lot will be utilised only for giving second doses.

The allotment based on second dose due was distributed to health unit districts in the northern region, including Chennai, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai. Chennai was alloted 42,290 doses, Vellore 7,200 and Chengalpattu 5,280.