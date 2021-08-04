Fresh COVID-19 infections dip to 1,908

Chennai records a marginal rise with 203 cases; 29 succumb to infection; 2,25,196 people inoculated

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 dropped to 1,908 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. While cases continued to dip in districts such as Coimbatore, Chennai recorded a marginal rise as 203 more people tested positive.

The fresh cases declined for the second day in a row in the State, even as the count continued to fluctuate in a number of districts. In Coimbatore, cases fell to 208 from 219 on Monday. Erode recorded a small rise from 168 to 181 cases. Chengalpattu and Thanjavur saw a decline from the previous day. — while 122 people tested positive in the former, there were 118 cases in the latter. Salem recorded a dip from 82 to 75 infections.

In Cuddalore, cases marginally rose to 79, as against 60 the previous day. There were 85 cases in Tiruppur and 68 in Tiruchi. Those testing positive included two returnees from Malaysia. The State’s tally stood at 25,65,452.

Fatalities in State

Twenty-nine deaths were recorded — 23 in government hospitals and six in private facilities. This took the toll to 34,159. Twenty-two districts reported no fatalities due to COVID-19. There were five deaths in Tiruppur and four each in Coimbatore and Salem. Chennai reported one death. Of the 29 deaths, four were deferred reconciled reports from Salem and Tiruppur.

A total of 2,047 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 25,11,076.

There are 20,217 people currently under treatment in the State. This includes 2,043 people in Coimbatore and 1,802 in Chennai.

Another private laboratory — the National Lab (Molecular division) in Madurai — was approved for COVID-19 testing. There are 281 testing facilities in the State — 69 in the government sector and 212 private facilities.

As many as 2,25,196 people were vaccinated on Tuesday, taking the total coverage in government centres to 2,20,56,379.

Of the 2,25,196 people, 1,32,763 were in the 18-44 age group. Inoculation was held in 2,251 sessions.