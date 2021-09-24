Fresh COVID-19 cases top 1,700 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

24 September 2021 00:33 IST

1,745 people test positive, 27 more die; Chennai’s case count goes over 200 to 222; 1,29,646 people inoculated

After a little over a month, fresh COVID-19 infections topped 1,700 in Tamil Nadu — 1,745 people tested positive on Thursday, taking the State’s tally to 26,52,115.

In Coimbatore, 226 people tested positive, while Chennai’s daily count went over 200 again. From 194 cases on Wednesday, the city went on to record 222 on Thursday. Erode’s case count dropped from 130 to 116, while Chengalpattu recorded 107 infections. Cases rose marginally in Thanjavur (89), Tiruvallur (81) and Tiruchi (81), when compared with the previous day.

Both Tiruppur and Salem recorded a small dip in cases. While 82 people tested positive in Tiruppur, as against 101 on Wednesday, cases dropped from 98 to 88 in Salem. Five districts logged under 10 cases each, with Ramanathapuram recording the least number of cases at five.

Another 27 people (eight in private hospitals and 19 in government facilities) succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 35,427. As many as 22 districts recorded no fatality due to COVID-19. There were five deaths in Chennai, four in Thanjavur and three in Tiruvallur.

As many as 1,624 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 25,99,567. The State’s active cases stand at 17,121. Of these, 2,145 people are under treatment in Coimbatore, followed by 2,105 in Chennai and 1,337 in Erode. There are 1,183 active cases in Chengalpattu and 993 in Thanjavur.

With another 1,60,057 samples tested, the total count touched 4,59,16,422.

As many as 1,29,646 people, including 82,030 people in the 18-44 age group and 35,259 people aged 45 to 59, were vaccinated on Thursday, taking the coverage in government centres to 4,15,63,421. The cumulative coverage in private vaccination centres, from May 1, stood at 24,29,585.