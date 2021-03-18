Fresh COVID-19 cases rise to 945 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai’s daily count stands at 395; eight more deaths recorded with five being from Chennai; cases exceed 100 in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore districts.

On Wednesday, fresh COVID-19 cases inched closer to the 1,000-mark in Tamil Nadu as 945 persons tested positive for the infection, and eight more died. While Chennai’s daily count stood at 395, the cases exceeded 100 in both Chengalpattu and Coimbatore districts after a span of three to four months.

The last few days have registered an increase in the number of tests conducted in the State.

A total of 71,696 persons were tested in the last 24 hours. In terms of samples, 71,888 were tested.

COVID-19 cases have been increasing in the last 10 days in the State. The daily count has been slowly rising in Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, and also Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Thanjavur.

Chengalpattu, which has been recording less than 100 cases since November-end, reported 103 fresh cases, while in Coimbatore that last reported over 100 cases in December, 107 persons tested positive for the infection.

There were 56 cases in Tiruvallur, 30 in Kancheepuram and 22 in Tiruppur. While there were no new cases in Perambalur, 17 districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

The fresh cases that included 7 returnees — three each from West Bengal and Kerala, and one from Bihar — took the overall tally to 8,62,374.

The State recorded eight fatalities. Of this, Chennai accounted for five, while Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore recorded one death each. This included a 30-year-old woman from Chennai. She had diabetes and hypertension and was admitted to a private hospital on February 28 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for two days. She died on March 15 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 62-year-old woman from Chennai, who had no co-morbidities, died at the Government Corona Hospital on March 12 due to severe COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

The deceased included two persons in their 50s and two persons in their 70s. With this, the toll stood at 12,564. The active cases rose to 5,811, including 2,277 persons in Chennai, 506 in Coimbatore and 499 in Chengalpattu. Another 576 persons were discharged, taking the overall number discharged to 8,43,999.