Fresh COVID-19 cases fall below 15,000-mark in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

03 February 2022 00:45 IST

8 districts report fewer than 100 cases each; 37 persons die of infection; 24,576 persons discharged

Tamil Nadu reported fewer than 15,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 14,013 people testing positive, pushing the overall tally to 33,75,329. As many as 1,77,999 persons are under treatment, either at home or at hospitals. The State recorded 37 deaths, taking the toll to 37,636.

In Chennai, 23,271 persons were tested and 2,054 of them were found to be positive. In neighbouring Chengalpattu, 1,198 persons tested positive. Fresh cases fell in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, with 389 and 481 persons testing positive.

Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Tenkasi and Vellore recorded fewer than 100 cases each. Perambalur, with 32 cases, reported the lowest number of infections.

Advertising

Advertising

Chennai district recorded the most number of deaths, at 10. So far, 7,36,806 persons have been infected, 6,98,342 have recovered and 29,494 persons are under treatment. The district has reported 8,970 deaths, according to the daily bulletin issued from the Directorate of Public Health.

Of the 37 deaths, 22 occurred at private hospitals and 15 at government institutions. Among those who died, two persons had no pre-existing health conditions, while 35 others had co-morbidities.

As many as 24,576 persons were discharged on recovery. The number of recovered patients went up to 31,59,694.

1.96 lakh vaccinated

A total of 1,96,038 persons were vaccinated. Among them were 1,234 healthcare workers; 2,850 frontline workers; 1,13,883 persons aged 15-18; 42,671 persons aged 18-44 years; 20,135 persons aged 45-59 years, with co-morbidities; and 15,265 senior citizens. The total number of persons vaccinated so far stood at 9,25,49,709.