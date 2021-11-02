Fresh COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000

CHENNAI

02 November 2021 01:29 IST

Tamil Nadu reports 990 infections and 20 deaths; 1,28,470 persons were vaccinated

Fresh COVID-19 cases fell below the 1,000-mark after many months, with 990 persons testing positive on Monday. So far, 27,03,613 persons have been infected in the State, the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health said. As many as 11,309 persons were under treatment.

This is the third time the daily case count has fallen below the 1,000-mark. The last time it did was on December 30, 2020, when 957 cases were reported. That day, the State’s overall tally was 8,16,132 cases. On May 30, 2020, the State reported 938 cases.

On Monday, 1,153 persons were discharged. The number of recovered patients stood at 26,56,168. Chennai recorded 111 fresh cases and Coimbatore 117. Chengalpattu reported 85 cases, Erode, 73, Tiruppur, 66, and Salem, 57.

The State also recorded 20 deaths (three at private hospitals and 17 at government hospitals), taking the toll to 36,136 persons. Among them was a 47-year-old man from Chennai, who was admitted to the Government Corona Hospital, Guindy, on October 25. He tested positive the same day and died of COVID-19 pneumonia on October 31. He had no pre-existing health issues.

On the 276th day since the State began vaccination, 1,28,470 persons were vaccinated at 2,876 sessions. Among them were 39 healthcare workers; 261 frontline workers; 73,975 persons aged 18-44; 38,955 persons aged 45-59; and 15,240 senior citizens. So far, 5,65,82,981 persons have been vaccinated at government facilities, and 26,67,663 persons have taken their shots at private centres since May 1.

Note of caution

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan issued a note of caution to the district collectors.

The number of cases began to fall only in May when people took to wearing mask, followed the physical distance norm and got themselves vaccinated.

He credited field workers such as sanitation staff, paramedics, nurses and doctors, workers in the local bodies, public health cadre, revenue and social welfare workers, non-governmental oganisations and elected representatives besides resident welfare associations for the drop in cases.

“Unfortunately, people seem to be kicking the ladder used to overcome the challenges and are throwing caution to the winds by not following masking in public places and avoiding vaccinations, both first dose and even the second dose,” he said.

Instead of suppressing the virus, the public seem to be giving it an open invitation for its resurgence, he said. “Let us realise that relaxation comes with a lot of responsibilities in the follow up of COVID appropriate behaviour and SOPs for permitted activities and also ensuring eligible persons get vaccinated. We need to approach with a lot of caution the coming days and a few more months till all eligible persons get vaccinated,” Mr. Radhakrishnan added.