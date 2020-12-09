Fresh COVID-19 cases drop below 1,300 in State

CHENNAI

09 December 2020 04:52 IST

Perambalur records no case for the fourth day in a row; 13 more fatalities push the toll to 11,822

Chennai, along with five other districts, accounted for more than 50% of the 1,236 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Among the remaining districts, Perambalur recorded nil cases for the fourth day in a row, while seven others clocked fresh cases in single digits. The State’s total number of cases has reached 7,92,788.

In Chennai, 333 persons tested positive, taking its overall tally to 2,18,198. Coimbatore reported 122 cases, while Tiruppur and Chengalpattu recorded 73 and 70 cases respectively. There were 64 cases in Salem and 60 cases in Tiruvallur. The seven districts with less than 10 cases each were Ariyalur (3), Kallakurichi (7), Ramanathapuram (3), Ranipet (6), Tenkasi (6), Theni (7) and Tirupathur (8).

A total of 10,588 persons were under treatment. These included 3,252 in Chennai and 876 in Coimbatore. Another 1,330 persons were discharged, taking the total number of persons discharged so far to 7,70,378. With 13 more fatalities, the toll stood at 11,822. Chennai recorded three deaths and Vellore two. Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Salem and Tiruvarur recorded one death each. A 42-year-old man from Krishnagiri, with coronary artery disease, was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital there with complaints of fever for four days. He died on November 5 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia.

In the last 24 hours, 65,186 samples were tested in the State. With this, 1,26,05,289 samples have been tested in Tamil Nadu so far.