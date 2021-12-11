Fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 688; no infections in 5 districts

Chennai, Coimbatore account for one-third of the new cases in the State

There was a further dip in fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu as 688 persons tested positive for the infection on Friday.

While Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for one-third of the new cases reported in the State, five districts — Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tenkasi, Theni and Virudhunagar — had no new COVID-19 cases.

Chennai had the most number of cases with 123 persons testing positive for the infection.

Coimbatore followed with 110 cases. The daily cases stood at 59 in Erode and 52 in Chengalpattu. Tiruppur reported 49 cases, while Salem and Namakkal had 45 and 40 cases respectively.

Fewer than 10 cases

As many as 17 districts had fewer than 10 cases each. Among them, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram reported a single case each. With this, the State has so far reported a total of 27,34,034 COVID-19 cases. There were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 that took the toll to 36,586. A total of 30 districts did not report COVID-19 deaths. Coimbatore recorded three deaths and Chennai had two fatalities.

Among the deceased was a 35-year-old man from Tiruvarur who had diabetes and systemic hypertension. He was admitted to the Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital on November 23 and died on December 8 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. A total of 739 persons were discharged, taking the total recoveries so far to 26,89,627. The number of persons currently under treatment stood at 7,821. Tenkasi’s active caseload stood at five, while there were eight active cases in Theni and nine in Perambalur.

A total of 1,03,017 samples were tested in the State. This took the total number of samples tested so far to 5,52,92,447.

Vaccination report

A total of 1,99,396 persons were vaccinated against COVID-19 across the State on Friday. This included 1,16,645 persons aged 18 to 44 years, 54,288 persons aged 45 to 59 years and 28,320 senior citizens.

This took the coverage of government vaccination centres so far to 7,26,28,587.