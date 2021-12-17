Fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 627 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

17 December 2021 01:13 IST

124 persons test positive in Chennai; 104 fresh infections recorded in Coimbatore

Fresh coronavirus infections fell further to 627 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. While all 38 districts reported new COVID-19 cases after a few weeks, there were no COVID-19 deaths in 31 districts.

A total of 124 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai, taking its overall tally so far to 5,59,955. Coimbatore followed with 104 cases. Erode and Chengalpattu reported 47 and 45 cases respectively. There were 43 cases in Tiruppur, 39 in Salem and 36 in Namakkal.

Fewer than 10

A total of 23 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each. Of this, five districts — Kallakurichi, Pudukottai, Theni, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar — had a single case each.

Advertising

Advertising

Till date, Tamil Nadu has recorded a total of 27,37,962 COVID-19 cases. There were 12 COVID-19 deaths that took the toll to 36,656. Of this, Salem reported three deaths, while there were two deaths each in Chengalpattu, Chennai and Tiruvallur.

Among the deceased were two persons aged in their 40s who had no comorbidities.

A total of 687 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries so far to 26,93,830. The active cases fell marginally to 7,476.

There were 1,343 persons under treatment in Chennai followed by 1,140 persons in Coimbatore. There were 583 active cases in Tiruppur, 582 in Erode and 567 in Chengalpattu.

A total of 1,04,531 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,59,07,306.