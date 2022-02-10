Fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 3,971 in T.N.

29 districts report fewer than 100 cases each; 28 people succumb to the virus

COVID-19 cases dipped further to 3,971 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the State’s overall tally to 34,24,476. Another 28 persons succumbed to the infection in the State.

Of the 38 districts, 29 reported fewer than 100 cases each. The cases declined in both Chennai and Coimbatore as 742 and 726 persons tested positive for the infection respectively. There were 334 cases in Chengalpattu, while there 245 cases in Tiruppur and 212 in Salem. In Erode, 203 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while the cases fell below 100 in Kanyakumari (97) and Kancheepuram (93). A total of 11 districts reported deaths due to COVID-19. Of the 28 fatalities, Chennai accounted for six, Kancheepuram had four and Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Madurai and Thoothukudi had three deaths each. The State’s toll stood at 37,837. As many as 16,473 persons were discharged after treatment. This included 2,671 persons in Chennai and 1,965 persons in Coimbatore. With this, total recoveries so far rose to 33,09,032.

1.1 lakh samples tested

Presently, 77,607 persons were under treatment in the State. Chennai’s active caseload fell to 10,292, while Coimbatore’s active cases dropped below 10,000 with 9,888 persons under treatment. A total of 1,10,494 samples were tested in the State. This took the total sample count till now to 6,28,70,191.

Vaccination count

A total of 1,09,341 persons were inoculated in the State on Wednesday. This included 42,256 persons aged 15 to 18 years and 34,974 persons aged 18 to 44 years. The total coverage of government vaccination centres reached 9,43,34,167.