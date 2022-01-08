Fresh COVID-19 cases cross 8,900 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

08 January 2022 01:13 IST

30,817 persons are under treatment; 8 deaths recorded

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases rose to 8,981 on Friday. Among them were five persons travelling from the United Arab Emirates; one person from the United States; and three persons arriving from Singapore had tested positive.

At present, 30,817 persons are under treatment. So far, 27,76,413 have tested positive.

Half of the fresh infections were diagnosed in Chennai, which recorded 4,531 cases. The neighbouring Chengalpattu, which recorded 1,039 infections, was the second district to log the most number of fresh infections. In Tiruvallur, 514 persons tested positive and Kancheepuram recorded 257 infections. Tenkasi, with four cases, and Ariyalur, with nine cases, had the lowest number of infections.

In Chennai, 5,77,392 persons have so far been infected, 5,53,075 persons have recovered and 15,652 persons are under treatment. The district did not record any death on Friday, however.

With 984 persons having been discharged, the total number of the recovered patients rose to 27,08,763.

Three of the eight persons whose deaths were recorded on Friday belonged to Chengalpattu. While five persons died at private hospitals, three died at government hospitals. Two deaths occurred in Coimbatore and one death each occurred in Tiruvallur, Tirunelveli and Karur. All of them had pre-existing health conditions.

Among them was a 39-year-old woman from Chengalpattu with deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary thromboembolism. She was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on January 6 after testing positive. She died a few hours of admission. The hospital attributed her death to COVID-19 pneumonia. So far, 36,833 persons have succumbed to their infection.

4.68 lakh vaccinated

At 6,685 sessions, 4,68,949 persons were vaccinated. They included 29 healthcare workers; 102 front-line workers; 3,34,142 persons aged 15-18; 80,583 persons aged 18-44; 37,711 persons aged 45-59; and 16,382 senior citizens. The State has so far vaccinated 8,54,63,452 persons.