Fresh COVID-19 cases cross 1,000-mark

For the second day, Tamil Nadu records nine deaths and Chennai reports 421 cases

After a span of 80 days, fresh COVID-19 infections crossed 1,000 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. A total of 1,087 persons tested positive for the infection in the State, taking the overall tally to 8,64,450.

December 28, 2020, was the last time the State recorded over 1,000 cases (1,005 patients).

The tally has been steadily rising since March 5 in many districts, especially Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Thanjavur.

While the daily count crossed 400 in Chennai, both Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur recorded a little over 100 cases each.

In Chennai, a total of 421 persons tested positive, followed by 105 in Chengalpattu and 102 in Coimbatore.

Tiruvallur recorded 78 cases and Thanjavur had 64 cases. Kancheepuram recorded 37 cases, Tiruppur 29, and Salem 27.

Fewer than 10 cases

A total of 20 districts recorded fewer than 10 cases each. Four returnees from Qatar, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Kerala were among those who tested positive for the infection in the State.

For the second day, the State recorded nine deaths — four in Chennai, two in Chengalpattu, and one each in Nilgiris, Thanjavur and Tiruvallur.

Among the deceased were two persons who were in their 50s. A 54-year-old man from Thanjavur, who had diabetes, was admitted to a private hospital on March 16 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for five days. He died the next day due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 57-year-old man from Chengalpattu with obesity and dyslipidemia was admitted to a private hospital on March 10 with complaints of fever and cough for 10 days and difficulty in breathing for two days. He died on March 17 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

To date, 12,582 persons have died due to COVID-19 in the State.

While 610 persons were discharged after treatment on Friday, the active cases stood at 6,690. To date, 8,45,178 persons have been discharged after treatment.

In the last 24 hours, 73,201 samples were tested. To date, a total of 1,86,30,686 samples have been tested.