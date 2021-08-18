Fresh COVID-19 cases continue to fall

CHENNAI

18 August 2021 01:56 IST

1,804 test positive; 8 districts record fewer than 10 cases each

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to fall for the sixth consecutive day as 1,804 people tested positive in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

With 1,50,724 samples tested, the total number of samples tested so far has crossed four crore — 4,01,08,888.

Compared with the previous day, the cases fell only marginally in a number of districts. Chennai recorded the most number of cases at 209, followed by Coimbatore with 206 cases. Chennai has so far recorded 5,41,616 cases and Coimbatore 2,33,228 cases.

There were 167 cases in Erode, while Thanjavur and Salem recorded 121 and 117 cases respectively. Chengalpattu had 110 cases.

A total of 77 persons tested positive in Tiruppur, while Tiruvallur recorded 70 cases. Eight districts recorded fewer than 10 cases each. The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 25,92,436.

Another 32 deaths were recorded. They included four deaths each in Chengalpattu and Chennai, and three in Coimbatore. Among the deceased was a 40-year-old man from Coimbatore who had no co-morbidities. He was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and ESI Hospital on August 13. He tested positive for COVID-19 on August 11 and died of COVID-19 pneumonia on August 14. The State’s toll has reached 34,579.

At present, 20,225 people are under treatment. Another 1,917 people were discharged after treatment.

Another 2,33,123 persons were inoculated on Tuesday. They included 1,42,265 persons aged 18-44 and 67,701 persons aged 45-59. This took the overall coverage at government centres to 2,51,66,319.