Fresh cases surge in Madurai

Madurai district registered 1,453 new COVID-19 cases on Monday – the highest single-day rise in tally so far. On Sunday, the district had reported 1,139 fresh cases.

According to State medical bulletin, 915 persons who recovered from COVID-19 were discharged on Monday, when 16 deaths were recorded. Now, the district’s death toll stands at 814.

Five persons succumbed to the viral infection in Virudhunagar, taking the district’s toll to 339. The district recorded 703 new cases and 542 discharges.

Meanwhile, the district administration has increased the number of beds for COVID treatment to 175. According to the medical bulletin, 123 of the additional beds would be with oxygen support, 45 without oxygen support and seven intensive care unit beds.