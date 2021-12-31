Fresh cases rise to 890 in T.N.

CHENNAI

31 December 2021 01:32 IST

For the second day in a row, Chennai’s daily cases jumped by 100

Fresh COVID-19 cases shot up to 890 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. For the second day in a row, Chennai’s daily cases jumped by 100 as 397 people tested positive for the infection, while cases crossed 100 in Chengalpattu district.

Among those who tested positive were five international travellers — two from the US and one each from the UK, UAE and Singapore — and five from other States, including two from West Bengal and one each from Maharashtra and Karnataka. The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 27,46,890. Chengalpattu recorded 103 cases, while there were 73 cases in Coimbatore. A total of 35 people tested positive for the infection in Tiruvallur, 28 in Tiruppur, 27 in Erode and 26 in Salem. Tenkasi had no fresh case, while 23 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each.

Seven deaths

The State recorded seven more deaths, taking the toll to 36,765. There were two deaths in Coimbatore and one each in Ariyalur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Tirunelveli. Another 608 patients were discharged, taking the recoveries to 27,03,196.

A total of 1,69,676 persons, including 93,218 persons aged 18 to 44 years and 46,282 persons aged 45 to 59 years, were vaccinated. This took the overall coverage of government vaccination centres so far to 8,09,97,899. The coverage of private vaccination centres so far stood at 28,22,152, according to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.