Fresh cases rise marginally to 1,562

CHENNAI

03 September 2021 01:18 IST

Daily tally exceeds 200 in Coimbatore; State reports 20 deaths; 5,42,139 people inoculated

Fresh coronavirus infections rose marginally in Tamil Nadu as 1,562 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The number of cases exceeded 200 in Coimbatore, while a few districts, including Thanjavur and Tiruppur, reported an increase in the daily tally.

With the number of cases exceeding 100 in both Thanjavur and Chengalpattu districts, a total of five districts registered over 100 cases each. In Coimbatore, the daily count increased from 186 to 215, while Thanjavur’s tally rose from 70 to 110. Chennai recorded 166 cases, compared with 177 cases the previous day. There were 132 cases in Erode and 103 in Chengalpattu.

In Tiruppur, 90 persons tested positive as against 72 on Wednesday. There were 76 cases in Tiruvallur as against 56 the previous day, while 61 persons tested positive in Salem. Eight districts reported fewer than 10 cases each. These included Ramanathapuram (2) and Theni (3). The fresh cases took the overall tally to 26,17,943.

The State reported 20 deaths, taking the toll to 34,961. A total of 27 of 38 districts reported no deaths due to COVID-19.

Coimbatore reported five deaths, while five districts, including Chennai, recorded two deaths each. Among the deceased were two persons who were aged in their 30s and did not have co-morbidities.

Another 1,684 people were discharged, taking the total number of recovered patients to 25,66,504. The active caseload stood at 16,478. This included 2,084 persons in Coimbatore, 1,734 in Chennai, 1,358 in Erode and 1,065 in Chengalpattu. As many as 1,60,523 samples were tested.

So far, 4,26,33,164 samples have been tested.

On Thursday, 5,42,139 people were inoculated. The overall coverage has gone up to 3,16,48,357 at government vaccination centres.

Of them, 3,34,483 were in the 18-44 age group and 1,53,377 were aged 45-59 years.