Fresh cases in State fall below 800-mark

789 people test positive, 15 die; mega vaccine camps to be held twice a week

Fresh COVID-19 infections dropped below the 800-mark in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, as 789 people tested positive. Fifteen people succumbed to the infection.

While Perambalur and Tenkasi recorded no new case, 18 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each. Of them, Ramanthapuram, Tirupattur and Villupuram saw just a single case each.

Chennai reported 120 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 118. In Erode, 75 people tested positive, while Chengalpattu saw 63 infections. There were 47 cases in Tiruppur, while Salem and Tiruchi recorded 38 and 36 cases respectively.

With this, the State’s tally touched 27,16,421. Deaths were reported in 12 districts. Chennai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi accounted for two fatalities each. The State’s toll reached 36,311. Active cases stood at 9,349 — Chennai accounts for 1,270 cases and Coimbatore 1,185.

A total of 1,03,202 samples were tested. The total count reached 5,28,50,459.

Vaccination camp

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday said mega vaccination camps would be held on Thursdays and Sundays, every week. He said the State had 1.31 crore vaccine doses in hand.

The camps held so far have achieved a coverage between 14 lakh and 30 lakh. From now, camps will be held twice a week, he said.

As many as 4,33,169 people were vaccinated on Tuesday. They included 2,49,570 people aged 18 to 44, 1,19,435 people in the 45-59 age group and 63,722 senior citizens. This took the coverage in government centres to 6,04,93,460.