Fresh cases in Chennai cross 200-mark

CHENNAI

15 September 2021 02:57 IST

The State reports 1,591 fresh infections and 27 deaths; active cases stand at 16,549; 4,07,738 vaccinated

Chennai returned to the top of the table of fresh infections after several weeks, with 212 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours, even as Tamil Nadu reported 1,591 fresh cases and 27 deaths. The State’s case tally has gone up to 26,37,010 and toll to 35,217. At present, 16,549 persons are under treatment.

Coimbatore followed close behind Chennai, with 202 cases. Three other districts — Chengalpattu (116), Thanjavur (119) and Erode (128) — recorded a higher number of infections. Ramanathapuram recorded just two fresh cases, Perambalur seven, Tenkasi five and Theni and Thoothukudi nine each. Six persons tested positive in Tirupathur and seven in Virudhunagar.

As many as 1,537 persons were discharged after treatment. The number of the discharged patients has gone up to 25,85,244.

Five persons died in Coimbatore and three each in Salem and Thanjavur. Chennai, Vellore and Tiruppur and Tiruvallur recorded two deaths each. One each died in Virudhunagar, Ranipet, Pudukottai, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Kancheepuram. The State has so far tested 4,45,27,080 samples using RT-PCR, including the 1,52,296 samples tested in 24 hours.

A total of 4,07,738 doses of Covishield and Covaxin were administered on Tuesday. Among those vaccinated were 452 healthcare workers; 754 frontline workers; 2,44,539 persons aged 18-44; 1,21,964 persons aged 45-59 with co-morbidities; and 40,029 senior citizens.