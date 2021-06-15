Fresh cases fall in Madurai, Virudhunagar

Madurai on Tuesday recorded 192 new COVID-19 positive cases, which increased the total number of positive cases in the district to 70,503. The district had registered 219 fresh cases on Monday.

A total of 901 persons were discharged from various hospitals and health care facilities. The district also reported six fatalities, with which its death toll went up to 1,043.

Virudhunagar district reported its 500th fatality after the death of three COVID-19 patients on Tuesday. Two of the victims – all aged above 50 – were women.

Fresh cases, however, came down to 178 from 198 registered on Monday. A total of 425 people were discharged in the district.