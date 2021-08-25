Fresh cases fall below 1,600

25 districts record no deaths; 3 districts log 100-plus cases

Fresh COVID-19 infections dipped further to 1,585 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Three districts — Coimbatore, Chennai and Erode — recorded 100-plus cases, while 17 saw fewer than 20 infections each, the least being in Ramanathapuram, that logged two cases.

In Coimbatore, 190 people tested positive, followed by Chennai with 165 cases and Erode with 138. Thanjavur recorded 98 cases, while Chengalpattu saw 92 and Salem 79. There were 69 cases in Cuddalore, 65 in Tiruppur and 60 in Tiruvallur.

Case tally

The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 26,04,074. The State reported 27 deaths — seven in private hospitals and 20 in government facilities, taking the toll to 34,761.

Of the 27 fatalities, Tiruppur recorded five deaths, including deferred reconciled death reports. There were four deaths in Coimbatore and three in Chennai. There were no deaths in 25 districts.

The State’s active caseload fell to 18,603. Of these, 2,181 people are currently under treatment in Coimbatore, followed by 2,049 in Chennai.

There are 1,000-plus patients in Chengalpattu, Erode, Salem and Thanjavur.

Recoveries in State

As many as 1,842 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 25,50,710.

In the last 24 hours, 1,50,911 samples were tested, taking the total sample count to 4,12,10,376.

A total of 80,933 beds are available in COVID-19 hospitals and health centres across the State. Of these, Chennai has 12,790 vacant beds. As many as 53,605 beds are available in COVID-19 Care Centres.

Another 3,64,115 people were vaccinated on Tuesday, taking the coverage in government centres to 2,71,94,777.

As many as 2,27,161 people aged 18 to 44 and 1,02,236 people aged 45 to 59 were among those inoculated.