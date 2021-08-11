Fresh cases drop to 1,893 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

11 August 2021 00:59 IST

Active cases in Chennai cross 2,000; no deaths in 24 districts

After 11 days, fresh cases of COVID-19 dropped below 1,900 in Tamil Nadu, as 1,893 people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday. While cases continued to fluctuate in a number of districts, Chennai’s daily tally increased to 209 from 182 on the previous day.

Cases began fluctuating from the last week of July. During the last two weeks, the highest daily tally was recorded on August 5 (1,997).

Fresh cases dropped to 1,893 on Tuesday, compared to 1,929 on Monday. In Coimbatore, cases fell marginally from 235 to 224, while Erode registered a small dip from 178 to 169. Chengalpattu recorded 105 cases. There were 97 cases in Thanjavur, 92 in Salem, 79 in Tiruvallur and 71 in Tiruppur.

With this, the State’s case tally rose to 25,79,130. Active cases stood at 20,363, with Chennai’s active caseload crossing 2,000. There were 2,005 people undergoing treatment in Chennai and 2,334 in Coimbatore.

Another 1,930 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries so far to 25,24,400. The State recorded 27 deaths, taking the toll to 34,367. There were no deaths in 24 districts. While Coimbatore and Tiruppur recorded five deaths each, there were three deaths in Salem. Chennai recorded two fatalities.

In 24 hours, 1,50,868 samples were tested in the State. Thus far, 3,90,02,757 samples have been tested. SBC Scans, Dindigul, a private laboratory, was approved for COVID-19 testing. With this, there are 215 private testing facilities in the State.

A total of 1,53,334 people, including 94,407 aged 18 to 44 and 44,198 aged 45 to 60, were inoculated on Tuesday. This took the coverage in government vaccination centres to 2,35,98,456.