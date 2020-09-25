Fresh cases drop below 100-mark in southern districts

KANNIYAKUMARI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

25 September 2020

Case count goes up by 86 in Kanniyakumari, 77 in Tirunelveli

Kanniyakumari reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which took its total case count to 12,225, with 895 active cases. Eleven people were discharged from hospitals.

After recording 77 fresh cases and discharge of 102 people, Tirunelveli registered a tally of 12,260, with 909 active cases.

In Madurai, 71 people tested positive, pushing the tally up to 16,216. After 77 people were discharged, the district has 716 active cases. With two deaths, the district’s toll rose to 383.

Sixty-six people reported positive in Theni, raising the case count to 14,541. Ninety-one people were discharged. The death toll remains at 173.

Dindigul’s tally increased by 58 to reach 8,646. Eighty people were discharged. The district, which registered one death, has 579 active cases.

Tenkasi’s case count went up to 7,073 with the addition of 53 cases. After 40 people were discharged from the hospitals, the district has 557 active cases. The district reported one fatality, with which its death toll rose to 132.

A total of 46 new cases took Sivaganga’s tally to 5,012. With one fresh fatality, the district’s toll touched 118. Thirty-seven people were discharged, and the district has 308 active cases.

In Thoothukudi too, 46 people tested positive, taking the district’s tally to 13,164. After marking the discharge of 101 people, the district has 682 active cases.

Virudhunagar recorded 42 fresh cases, which took its case count to 14,225. With 34 patients having been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 337. The death toll remains at 209.

Seventeen cases were reported in Ramanathapuram, which took its case count to 5,445, with 186 active cases. Twenty-six people were discharged from hospitals.