Fresh cases dip further to 27,936 in T.N.

CHENNAI

01 June 2021 01:15 IST

Coimbatore continues to report the highest number of cases; the number of deaths stays high

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases across Tamil Nadu dipped further to 27,936 on Monday. Coimbatore continued to report the highest number of cases, 3,488, while Chennai’s case-load fell marginally to 2,596.

However, the number of deaths stayed high. A total of 478 persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 24,232. This included two teenagers. Chennai reported 91 deaths, followed by Chengalpattu (43), Coimbatore (39) and Tiruchi (30). There were 25 deaths in Kanniyakumari, 24 in Ranipet, 23 in Vellore and 22 in Kancheepuram.

The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 20,96,516. The number of persons discharged continued to exceed the fresh cases as 31,223 persons were discharged after treatment across the State. The active case-load was down to 3,01,781. Chennai’s active cases dropped to 33,922 after 3,990 persons were discharged. Coimbatore had more patients under treatment than Chennai, at 39,194.

Fresh cases continued to dip across the State. A number of districts in the western region accounted for 1,000-plus cases. There were 1,742 cases in Erode, 1,373 in Tiruppur and 1,157 in Salem. Namakkal reported 983 cases. Among the other districts, there were 1,138 cases in Chengalpattu and 1,119 cases in Tiruchi.

Among the deceased were two teenagers who had no co-morbidities. A 13-year-old boy from Coimbatore was admitted to a private hospital on May 29 with complaints of altered sensorium for two days. He died the next day of COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 16-year-old boy from Kanniyakumari was admitted to the Kanyakumari Medical College Hospital, Asaripallam, on May 29. He died the same day of COVID-19 pneumonia.

In the last 24 hours, 1,63,672 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested so far stands at 2,76,75,115.