Fresh cases dip further in Tamil Nadu

However, State reports 493 deaths, taking the toll to 23,754; over 3,500 test positive in Coimbatore

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases fell to 28,864 on Sunday, bringing down the total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu to 3,05,546. However, the State reported 493 deaths, taking the toll to 23,754. The total number of persons who tested positive stands at 20,68,580.

After 32,982 people were discharged after treatment, the total number of those discharged has gone up to 17,39,280.

Coimbatore district, which tops the State in fresh infections, reported a marginal drop in the number, with 3,537 people testing positive. As many as 3,275 people were discharged and 47 persons died of the infection. At present, 39,047 people are undergoing treatment.

Chennai reported 2,689 fresh cases and 5,795 people were discharged, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

The district recorded 93 deaths, taking the toll to 7,008. As many as 35,423 people are under treatment.

So far, 5,01,930 people have tested positive and 4,59,499 have been discharged.

In Chengalpattu, 1,194 fresh cases were identified and 37 persons died. Kancheepuram reported 664 fresh infections and 20 deaths. In Tiruvallur, 887 people were found infected and 18 persons died. No deaths were recorded in Perambalur, but they were high in Erode (22), Vellore (21), Kancheepuram (20) and Madurai (19).

Of the 493 deaths, 199 occurred in private hospitals and 294 in government ones. Of the deceased, 129 persons had no co-morbid conditions, while 364 had pre-existing conditions. An 86-year-old woman, who had no co-morbid conditions, was the oldest to die of the infection on Sunday.

The Chennai woman was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of fever, cough for three days and breathing difficulty on May 18.

She tested positive on May 26. She died of COVID-19 pneumonia.

The government recently approved a private laboratory in Kanniyakumari for testing. The State now has 269 testing centres: 69 in the government sector and 200 in the private sector.

The State had a total of 22,606 beds, including 6,823 oxygen beds, 15,256 non-oxygen beds, and 527 beds in intensive care units.

Of the 59,638 earmarked beds at COVID Care Centres, 25,519 were occupied and 34,119 were vacant.