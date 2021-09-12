Fresh cases cross 1,600 again

CHENNAI

12 September 2021 01:14 IST

1,639 people test positive; 27 die of COVID-19; Coimbatore records 224 infections

Tamil Nadu’s daily count crossed 1,600 for the second day in a row — 1,639 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 27 succumbed to the infection.

Fresh cases had dropped below 1,600 on August 24 (1,585). Amid fluctuations, the count dropped to 1,509 on September 1. However, in 17 days, fresh infections exceeded 1,600 again on September 10.

In Coimbatore, 224 people tested positive. Chennai followed with 170 cases, while there were 151 infections in Erode. Chengalpattu recorded 120 cases, while Thanjavur saw a rise from 87 cases on Friday to 117 on Saturday. Similarly, Tiruppur, a day after its daily cases exceeded 100, recorded 91 cases. There were 58 cases in Tiruvallur, 55 in Salem and 52 in Namakkal. Seven districts, including Perambalur, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar, recorded under 10 cases each.

The State’s overall tally touched 26,32,231. Of the 38 districts, 20 did not report any fatality. There were three deaths in Chengalpattu, two each in Coimbatore, Erode, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Salem, Tiruchi and Vellore. Chennai recorded one death. The State’s toll due to COVID-19 reached 35,146.

Among the deceased were two people in their 30s. A 36-year-old man from Erode with chronic kidney disease and diabetes was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on September 7 and died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia. Another 36-year-old man from Vellore, who had seizure disorder and intellectual disability, was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on September 5. He died on September 9 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 1,517 people were discharged, taking the total figure to 25,80,686. The active caseload marginally rose to 16,399.

In the last 24 hours, 1,58,623 samples were tested, taking the total to 4,40,65,393.

Another 1,55,685 persons were vaccinated, taking the overall coverage in government vaccination centres to 3,51,28,816.