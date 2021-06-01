Fresh cases come down further in Madurai

Madurai district recorded 633 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with which its overall case tally increased to 65,512. A total of 695 persons had tested positive in the district on Monday.

Eighteen persons died on Tuesday, taking the district’s death toll to 920. A total of 993 persons were discharged from hospitals and healthcare facilities in the district.

Virudhunagar district reported 12 more deaths – eight of the victims were women and four men, all aged over 50 – on Tuesday. The district, which has registered an overall death toll of 422, recorded over 100 fatalities in the last 12 days.

While 620 persons tested positive, 776 persons were discharged in the district.