Fresh application filed seeking GI tag for Namakkal Makkal Pattirangal

In the last few months several trade bodies, associations and State government departments have come forward to file application seeking Geographical Indication (GI) tag for traditional products in their respective regions from Tamil Nadu. On Friday, the Namakkal Stone Products Manufacturers and the MSME Technology Development Centre – Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre filed an application seeking GI tag for Namakkal Makkal Pattirangal.

This the second time an application for this product has been filed. In 2013, an application for the Namakkal Makkal Pattirangal was filed by the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Ltd (Poompuhar), Government of Tamil Nadu. In July 2019, the applicant asked extension of time from the Registrar, GI Registry stating that they are gathering additional documentary evidence. And in November 2019, the application was withdrawn by the applicant.

Namakkal stone works are the utensils and wares made out of soapstone which are also known as Kalchatti. And this has been used in kitchens for several years (from ancient era) for making tamarind and lime-based dishes, particularly Kuzhambu (a watery dish in Tamil Nadu cuisine). Apart from Kalchatti, there are other products that are made with these soapstones like idols, lamps, paper weight, miniature toys, among others. P.Sanjai Gandhi, IPR Attorney, who filed the application on behalf of the applicants said that every Namakkal stone work is hand-made and soap stone utensils are good insulators.

The soapstone used for the production of Namakkal Makkal Pattirangal is sourced from Namakkal district and adjoining areas including Periyasoragai, Aranganur, Tholasampatty, Marakottai and Kongupatty.

A Geographical Indication (GI) is a label that is applied to products that have a specific geographical origin and that have characteristics that are related to that particular location. The owner of the GI tag has exclusive rights over the product. It may be noted that not all products that come up for filing are given a GI tag. In the past there have been instances where the GI application has been rejected or withdrawn by the applicants for various reasons.