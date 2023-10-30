Frequent train accidents is alarming, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday night said he was deeply distressed by the train collision in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, coming just months after the tragic accident in Balasorein June.
“My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and I wish a speedy recovery for the injured,” he said in a message posted on social media X, formerly Twitter.
With a large number of people relying on railways it was imperative for the Union government and the railways to urgently re-evaluate and enhance train safety measures, he said
