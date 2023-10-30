Frequent train accidents is alarming, says Stalin

October 30, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday night said he was deeply distressed by the train collision in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, coming just months after the tragic accident in Balasorein June.

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and I wish a speedy recovery for the injured,” he said in a message posted on social media X, formerly Twitter.

With a large number of people relying on railways it was imperative for the Union government and the railways to urgently re-evaluate and enhance train safety measures, he said