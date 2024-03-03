Frequency of level crossing opening at Latteri village to be increased

March 03, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VELLORE

The frequency of opening of the existing manned railway level crossing (LC 57) at Latteri railway station near Katpadi town in Vellore will be increased, especially during rush hour, to allow easy movement of vehicles.

The arrangement is a stop-gap measure before the proposed rail over bridge (ROB) is built to replace the railway level crossing. As against the existing practice of closing the railway gate by an hour prior to incoming trains, it has been decided to close the gate by 10 minutes before the incoming trains during rush hour. It was also decided to open the railway gate frequently.

This was decided by a joint inspection by a team of officials from the Southern Railway and revenue officials of the district administration led by S. Santhosh, tahsildar, K.V. Kuppam (Vellore). “Converting the existing defunct underpass near the railway gate into a subway is difficult due to its low level location and its impact on the track,” said a railway official.

Based on the news report published in The Hindu on March 2 on the plight of residents in crossing the railway gate, Collector V. R. Subbulaxmi directed officials to inspect the spot and file a status report on it. Subsequently, a joint inspection comprising Mr. Santhosh, S. Anandraj, railway engineer, and K. Pankaj, track maintenance officer, was done. The team also spoke to residents, elected representatives and local panchayat officials on providing an alternative arrangement for residents.

Railway officials said a narrow pathway near the railway gate was closed a week ago to prevent trespass into railway property including crossing the gate. A small underpass, around 50 metres away from the railway gate, remains unused for over three decades due to poor maintenance. The underpass was built to discharge excess rainwater during monsoon to prevent inundation of the track above. Residents want railway officials to clear bushes and re-lay the underpass to allow two-wheelers and pedestrians to use it.

However, during inspection, the team found that the underpass was located several feet below the road level. Strengthening and levelling of the underpass will also affect the railway track. As a result, the team in consultation with the Latteri railway station manager, S. Givindareddy, has decided to increase the frequency of opening the railway gate and also avoid long hours of closure of the gate.

“We welcome it. Officials should also ensure the arrangement is adhered to strictly. Steps should be taken to seriously pursue the work for the proposed bridge,” said S. Kanchana, a resident.

The stop-gap measure comes after residents from nine villages installed a banner in Latteri village on March 1, demanding a bridge or subway that will replace the railway gate. Residents also threatened to boycott the upcoming general elections if an alternative arrangement was not made.

