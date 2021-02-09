French teachers want reduction in syllabus

‘Tough to complete portions’

While the School Education Department has reduced the syllabus by nearly 40% for most Class 10 and 12 subjects, French teachers are worried that the entire syllabus has been retained for the subject.

They point out that the circulars on syllabus prioritisation for Classes 11 and 12 indicate that the French language students will have all 8 lessons in their textbooks and mention no reduction in units or chapters.

Running out of time

“We are running out of time and concerned about completing the portions especially for Class 12. Instead of a 40% reduction, we better have the last two lessons reduced since they deal with tough grammar components which we will not have adequate time to teach,” said A. Chandrasekaran, secretary, Indian Association of Teachers of French (South Zone).

A.S. Rajapraveen, another French teacher handling Classes 11 and 12, argues that since the academic year started in June 2020, they have been teaching the language online, a mode which has its own challenges.

Language classes can be conducted at a quicker pace only with face-to-face interactions, especially when students are learning the language for the first time, he pointed out. “While Class 12 students are back to school, we are worried whether we will be able to complete the portions and help them revise,” he said.

The School Education Department has unveiled the reduced syllabus for Classes 9 to 12.