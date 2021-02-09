French teachers want reduction in syllabus

While the School Education Department has reduced the syllabus by nearly 40% for most Class 10 and 12 subjects, French teachers are worried that the entire syllabus has been retained for the subject.
They point out that the circulars on syllabus prioritisation for Classes 11 and 12 indicate that the French language students will have all 8 lessons in their textbooks and mention no reduction in units or chapters.
Running out of time
“We are running out of time and concerned about completing the portions especially for Class 12. Instead of a 40% reduction, we better have the last two lessons reduced since they deal with tough grammar components which we will not have adequate time to teach,” said A. Chandrasekaran, secretary, Indian Association of Teachers of French (South Zone).
A.S. Rajapraveen, another French teacher handling Classes 11 and 12, argues that since the academic year started in June 2020, they have been teaching the language online, a mode which has its own challenges.
Language classes can be conducted at a quicker pace only with face-to-face interactions, especially when students are learning the language for the first time, he pointed out. “While Class 12 students are back to school, we are worried whether we will be able to complete the portions and help them revise,” he said.
The School Education Department has unveiled the reduced syllabus for Classes 9 to 12.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath