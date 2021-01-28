French teachers in TN appeal for a reduction in syllabus

CHENNAI

28 January 2021

While the syllabus for most other subjects has been reduced by 40% owing to the schools having remained closed, French teachers say the language syllabus has not been reduced

While the Tamil Nadu School Education department has reduced the syllabus by nearly 40% for most subjects for classes 10 and 12, teachers of French language in the State have raised concerns about the entire syllabus being retained for their students for the current academic year.

The circulars, which were released with regard to the syllabus prioritisation for classes 11 and 12 both indicate that they will have all 8 lessons in their textbooks and no reductions in units or chapters have been mentioned, the teachers said.

“We are running out of time and are concerned about completing the portions especially for class 12. Instead of a 40% reduction, it would be greatly helpful if we had just the last two lessons reduced for this year since they have tough grammar components which we will not have adequate time to teach,” said A. Chandrasekaran, Secretary, Indian Association of Teachers of French (South Zone).

A.S. Rajapraveen, another French teacher handling classes 11 and 12, said that since the start of the academic year in June 2020, they have been teaching the language through online classes which has come with its own set of challenges. “While students of class 12 are now back to school, we still are worried about the time left and whether we will be able to complete the portions and help them revise thoroughly. For language classes in particular, face-to-face interactions in the classroom environment for school students who are learning the language for the first time means we can proceed at a quicker pace,” he added.

The School Education Department, over the last two weeks, has unveiled the reduced syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the current academic year. A decision had been taken to reduce the syllabus for this year since schools in the State remained shut since March owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.