French cultural and language centre to be set up at VIT

A memorandum of understanding was inked between Vellore Institute of Technology and French Embassy in India to establish the French Cultural and Language Centre at VIT-Vellore campus. The initiative was aimed at promoting Indo-French academic and cultural exchange programmes uner “Espace France Project”.

Vice-president Sankar Viswanathan, signed an MOU on behalf of VIT with the French Embassy officials Samson Emmanuel and Christine Cornet, both Attachés, French Embassy; and Victoria Dobritz, responsible for Espace France Project at The French Institute in India. K. Sathiyanarayanan, VIT Registrar; G. Velmurugan, Dean, School of Social Sciences and Languages; Dominque and Calaivanane, faculty members of French language in VIT; and R. Seenivasan, Brijesh Nair and M.R. Ghalib, Assistant Directors, international office, were present.