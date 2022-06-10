Freight forwarding company cheated of ₹8.5 crore

Chennai police recently arrested many in a scam involving fake export and shipping firms

Chennai police recently arrested many in a scam involving fake export and shipping firms

Integrated Service Solutions Global Forwarding (ISSGF) India Pvt. Ltd., a freight forwarding company, has claimed that it was cheated in a scam involving many shell export and shipping companies.

In a case filed in April based on a complaint filed by ISSGF India Pvt. Ltd., the company had alleged that it was cheated of ₹8.5 crore by GPR Resources Pvt. Ltd. and other companies with whom it did business last year without being aware that they were fraudulent.

The police said three cases had been registered based on complaints filed by three freight forwarding companies, which included ISSGF India Pvt. Ltd. The three companies had claimed that they were cheated of ₹15.52 crore. The police are investigating all the three cases.