Freebies drive vaccination campaign in three districts

VELLORE

22 October 2021 22:53 IST

They are meant to nudge the residents to get the COVID-19 shot

A. Papapthi, 42, a resident of the Nellipattu tribal hamlet in the Jawadhu Hills in Tirupattur, has seldom come down to the foothills in her life. She helps her family by growing vegetables and roots on a small plot.

A community television set was the lone source of entertainment not just for her but for the entire village for many years. Vaccination brought her a 32-inch LED television set as she was one of the three winners in a lucky draw that was organised by the Tirupattur district administration a fortnight ago to encourage residents, especially the tribals, to take the jab.

But she gave away the new television set to her village. She enjoys watching television with neighbours and tribal elders at the government community centre. Nellipattu is part of Pudur Nadu, one of the 32 villages in Jawadhu Hills that come under Tirupattur district.

Advertising

Advertising

“We don’t keep anything for ourselves. We share our food, essentials and also farm produce. The village is our family,” says P. Ayyanar, Papapthi’s husband and a farmer.

The Tirupattur district administration will give an LED television set, mixer and grinder to the first three lucky winners at the end of the camp on Saturday.

Miles away, the Vellore Corporation, which consists of four zones covering 60 wards, gives away household items to those who take the jab at mega camps.

In zone two that covers the central parts such as Green Circle, Sathuvachari and Rangapuram, 200 persons were drawn by lot at the end of every mega camp for the freebies.

At the fifth mega camp, the zone gave away a washing machine, a mixer and a grinder to the first three winners, while the rest got items such as stainless steel utensils. Fridge, water-heater, stainless steel bureau and other household items will be given away this Saturday.

“The idea is to vaccinate the maximum number of residents. All gifts are sponsored by welfare organisations and companies that use their corporate social responsibility funds,” Vellore Corporation Commissioner N. Sankaran said.

In Tiruvannamalai, cycles were given away to the first 50 persons who took the jab a week ago in Kilpennathur village. And one litre of free petrol was given to the first 150 persons who took the jab at the previous mega camp in the district.