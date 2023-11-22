HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Free workshop on dementia 

There will be a session on ‘Caring for dementia across the spectrum – effective management strategies for different stages’ besides an activity-based workshop

November 22, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Dementia India Alliance, a non-profit family caregiver-centric organisation and Indian Oil Corporation are jointly organising a free workshop on dementia on Saturday at the Madras School of Social Work in Egmore.  

DemCares, Heritage Foundation and Centre for Ageing at the MSSW are collaborating for the workshop.  

There will be a session on ‘Caring for dementia across the spectrum – effective management strategies for different stages’ besides an activity-based workshop.  

The workshop is open to caregivers, healthcare professionals, doctors, psychologists, social workers, nurses and service providers. To participate call 8585990990.  

Related Topics

health / mental illness / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.