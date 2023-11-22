November 22, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dementia India Alliance, a non-profit family caregiver-centric organisation and Indian Oil Corporation are jointly organising a free workshop on dementia on Saturday at the Madras School of Social Work in Egmore.

DemCares, Heritage Foundation and Centre for Ageing at the MSSW are collaborating for the workshop.

There will be a session on ‘Caring for dementia across the spectrum – effective management strategies for different stages’ besides an activity-based workshop.

The workshop is open to caregivers, healthcare professionals, doctors, psychologists, social workers, nurses and service providers. To participate call 8585990990.