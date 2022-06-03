Free Wi-Fi launched in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency

Free access to be available at 20 locations across the constituency

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udayanidhi Stalin inaugurating free Wi-Fi service at the May Day Park in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency MLA and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday launched free Wi-Fi access at seven locations in the constituency.

The Wi-Fi hotspots were set up by the internet service provider Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) under its corporate social responsibility scheme. A total of 104 hotspots have been set up in these seven locations. The total locations will be increased to 20 with the installation of around 100 more hotspots.

Speaking at the launch in May Day Park at Chintadripet, Mr. Udhayanidhi appealed to the youth to use the facility responsibly to aid them in their studies and to acquire skills that will help them get jobs.

Thanking ACT for taking up his suggestion to provide free Wi-Fi access in public places in the constituency, he said the company could look at providing such access across Chennai and even other parts of Tamil Nadu by collaborating with the government.

Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran said the DMK governments were responsible for many Information Technology (IT) companies setting up their offices in Tamil Nadu. He highlighted how the cost of telephone calls fell drastically during his tenure as Union Communication and Information Technology Minister.

A.R. Narayanan, vice-president, ACT, said each location would have multiple hotspots to provide seamless connectivity to the users. The public can log in with their mobile number and a one-time password. Each user will be able to access internet at a maximum speed of 20 Mbps for 45 minutes.

Sivaguru Prabhakaran, Regional Deputy Commissioner (North), Greater Chennai Corporation; Sandeep Gupta, chief operating officer, ACT, and DMK functionaries took part in the launch.