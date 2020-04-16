Free veggies, fruits and rice given in containment zone in Tiruvallur

The Tiruvallur district administration along with the Farmers Producers Groups (FPG) have provided vegetable, fruit and rice kits free of cost to over 2,000 families in Athipattu containment zone and Kattupalli village in Minjur block on Thursday.

There are a total of 55 FPGs functioning in Tiruvallur district under the Agriculture and Horticulture department. This is the first time the district administration is giving free kits in containment zones through FPGs.

Each kit costs approximately ₹225 and was sponsored by the Indian Oil Corporation. Each bag contains 2 kg of rice, one watermelon and 6 kg of vegetables.

Meanwhile, 60 tonnes vegetables have been distributed through the FPGs in 12 blocks of Tiruvallur district since the lockdown began. “Out of this close to 15 tonnes have been provided free of cost to poor families. Each FPG has earned around ₹25,000 since the lockdown,” claimed G. Pandian Deputy Director Agriculture, Tiruvallur district.

Mageshwari Ravikumar, collector, Tiruvallur district, said that this is a livelihood activity that can help FPGs. “The FPG collects the produce and then provides it at a reasonable price to villages. This way the farmers also benefit and people do not have step out to buy vegetables. This ensures that produce does not perish during the lockdown,” she said.

Besides, the district administration has also tied up with 10 companies to sponsor and distribute these kits free of cost to their employees through FPGs. “This will be extended to other companies in the district also. This initiative will benefit farmers, company staff and will also create a bond between farmers and the industries,” explained the Collector.

Apart from this, the Agriculture Department has also ensured door delivery of fertilizers and seeds to farmers in the district.