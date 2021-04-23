Free vaccination camps from May 1

T.N. to bear costs as announced earlier

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced that it would organise free vaccination camps across the State from May 1 for target groups among those aged 18-45 to combat the spread of COVID-19. The State government would continue to bear the costs of such camps and most affected districts would be given priority, it said.

Construction workers, migrant labourers, those working in markets, retailers, workers of State Transport Corporations, government employees, school and college teachers and autorickshaw and taxi drivers would be given priority in the camps.

An official release said the State government would encourage major factories and companies, private organisations and hotels and restaurants to coordinate with private hospitals to administer vaccines to their employees.

The State government would also organise special camps to “boost herd immunity” among the general population as it aims to achieve immunity at least among 60% of its residents. “If this level is achieved, the spread will be contained naturally,” the release said.

The State government has also instructed district administrations to ensure the availability of medical infrastructure, including beds with oxygen supply, and required medicines.

“The spread of the infection can only be contained if contact tracing is effective. These efforts will be intensified,” the press release stated.

The number of RT-PCR tests will be increased based on the need, and the aim is to keep the spread in all districts under 10%, it said.

CM’s announcement

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had last year announced that vaccines would be administered to people for free, and on January 16, the government launched its inoculation drive.

The State has been administering both Covishield and Covaxin, as per the choice of the people, for free at its medical facilities.

While the State has adequate oxygen, “to encourage the production of oxygen additionally, steps are being taken to grant temporary licences to willing factories,” the release added.